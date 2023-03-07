Dimity Comb, co-principal of the Keiross Speckle Park stud at Hay, was ecstatic about the response to her family's inaugural production sale.
"What a great first sale," Ms Comb said. "Our animals and genetic lots went far and wide to most states across the country. I'm pretty happy with the sale, considering the cattle market has dropped a bit. I was also a bit anxious as there aren't many Speckle Park cattle in the Riverina, but we had a lot of support, and I was overwhelmed by the response."
In the stud's inaugural offering, 22 bulls sold from the 31 offered to an $11,000 top and averaged $5180, 26 heifers sold from the 27 offered to a $12,000 top and $7000 average and six pregnancy-tested-in-calf recipient cows sold from six offered to a $6500 top and $5250 average.
The stud also sold 14 embryo packages from 14 offered, for average of $1368.
These topped at $1700 (per embryo) for the package of three from Mt Eccles Sahara M61 fertilised by Wattle Grove Smoke and Mirrors.
The $11,000 bull, Keiross Ulyssess KRSS24, was purchased by the Brett Schiller and his son Tom, from Oxley.
The bull was sired by Upto Specs Ulysses 25U (P) (Speckled), and Ms Comb had collected semen for use in her own herd.
In the catalogue the bull was described as having great depth and volume and impressive weight gain.
Females sold to $12,000 when Keiross Sahara KRSS17 was bought by Kellanne Cattle Co, Newham, Victoria.
The Wattle Grove Smoke and Mirrors 275 daughter was described as structurally sound and presenting with "lots of class".
"This heifer has impressed us with weight gains and has proven to be highly fertile, harvesting over 10 embryos in one flush as a young heifer," the catalogue information stated.
Sahara S17 was pregnancy tested in calf after having been run with with Three Way Kings Ransom NGL L12.
Also among the top-end of the females was Keiross Katie S2 at $11,500, which sold to Chris and Suzanne Champness, Denilquin.
Keiross Katie S2 was inseminated to PB Notta 444E Chasin Fame 327G and was backed up to Three Way Kings Ransom NGL L12 and was offered as PTIC.
The top-priced recipient cow at $6500 was an Angus breeder carrying an embryo transferred on October 20, 2022.
The embryo was by Notta 1B Hawkeye 444E and from Keiross Attitudenous P19, a daughter of Codiak Attitudenous and Calamasue 9Y.
Along with three heifers, the recipient cow was bought by Ange Bramley, Finley, for her daughter Maggie, 15, to begin her involvement in breeding and showing Speckle Park cattle.
Listed on AuctionsPlus, the sale was held at Hay cattle yards and settled by Elders, Hay, with Peter Head, Elders Hay, as auctioneer.
