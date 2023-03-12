In striving to gain productivity and sustainability on Australian farms, there has always been a clash of ideologies, friction between opposing thoughts on how best to move forward.
Even a contentious issue such as family succession can create tension.
And consider the friction caused between the traditional or conservative manner in managing the landscape as opposed to the progressive or radical set of ideas proposed.
Those issues and how to solve the friction, to lubricate the tension for the ultimate betterment of the landscape is the background to Allan Parker's address to the 'Strategies for Profitable Practice Change' to be held on March 22 2023 at Boorowa Ex-Services Club.
Hosted by the Boorowa Community Landcare Group and NSW Farmers Harden/Boorowa branch, Allan Parker OAM, is one of the keynote speakers along with successful farmers who will share their experiences in undertaking practice change if the farming businesses.
Mr Parker is the managing director of Peak Performance Development and he will be covering topics such as managing change, negotiation skills, sensitive conversations, the latest
science on brain function and how these all impact on our ability to effect change.
"We have lost the art of trial and error," he said.
"We have become so bureaucratised, that for many, it is difficult to think outside the square.
"We have become so restricted and restrained that we have lost the ability to 'have a go'."
Mr Parker suggested that by having a new conversation, a new way of thinking will happen.
"But we have to test some of the new things to see if they will work before we start the conversations," he said.
"There are many families who have been doing things on their farms all their lives, and they want to see how a change would be profitable before they commit to something new."
Mr Parker said there are people who are trying to change the way the landscape is viewed, but what does it take to change the thinking of those who are hesitant about an unfamiliar practice.
"Once the conversation changes, people slip into arguments too easily," he said.
"But we can do better with the practical and simple skills farming families already have."
In another direction, keynote speaker, Nick Abraham, who is the Executive Manager NSW Riverina Region, Commonwealth Bank, will be focusing on what banks and other institutions are doing to incentivise practice change and how you can communicate and negotiate with them to maximise your return.
Local farmers who have had success in reaching financial goals during trying seasons and adapting to practice change in their farming businesses, Jake Chandler, for the Wilkinson family, Wombat, and Tim Fowler, Monteagle, will also address the seminar.,
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.