Kenmere Charolais sold to $13,000

A very classy offering of 40 Charolais bulls bred by Matthew and Ann-Marie Collins, for their 10th annual on-property Kenmere Charolais sale at Holbrook, saw return buyers lining up keen to secure their preferred bulls.
A feature of today's auction was the inclusion of 25 homozygous poll bulls along with 17 heterozygous poll bulls.
Opening the sale, Ann-Marie Collins said she was very pleased to offer this outstanding line of sire prospects.
"As a group of bulls, I am actually very proud of them," she said.
"They are sensational in their cover, and as a group their EMA is really very good.
"This set of bulls is better than last year, and our aim is to keep that improvment going year after year."
The paddock performance of Kenmere Charolais bulls was noted during the weaner sales held at NVLX Wodonga on 6 January, when the champion pen of Euro steers was awarded to John Neilson, Sandy Creek, Victoria.
His Kenmere-blood weaners were nine to eleven months old and weighed 349kg, sold for $1750.
At today's sale, the top price of $13,000, was realised, while 22/40 bulls sold for average price of $6409.
The top priced bull, Kenmere Silver Moon, a homozygous poll son of LT Badge 9184 PLD was bought repeat buyer David Wigg, Maffra, Victoria, through AuctionsPlus.
Weighing 732kgs, his scrotum measured 39cm, with P8 fat 9cm, rib fat 6cm, eye muscle area (EMA) 122 sq cm, and intra-muscular fat (IMF) of 6.3pc.
The sale was listed on AuctionsPlus, was settled by Nutrien, Holbrook, and conducted in conjunction with PeterRuaro Rodwells, Wodonga.
Nutrien stud stock auctioneer Peter Godbolt took the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
