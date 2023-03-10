The Land
LBRCA conference in Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
March 11 2023 - 6:00am
Young driver of the year nominees included Mark Fletcher, McCulloch Bulk Haulage, Tamworth, Brody Southwell, Multiquip, Tamworth, Casey Edwards, Robertson's Yass and Alex Maloney, Maloney Livestock Transport, Tamworth. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Finding pathways for young people to enter the transport industry and pathways past floodwaters were two topics at Friday's Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association conference in Tamworth.

Journalist

Local News

