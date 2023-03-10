Finding pathways for young people to enter the transport industry and pathways past floodwaters were two topics at Friday's Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association conference in Tamworth.
More than 100 industry members plus trade exhibitors heard from several guests, including NSW Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Sam Farraway as well as his shadow, the ALP's Jenny Aitchison, the spokeswoman for Regional Roads and Transport, the federal government's chairperson of the Senate Rural Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee, Senator Glenn Sterle.
Meat and Livestock Australia's managing director Jason Strong was a keynote speaker with a wide-ranging discussion on the organisation's work in meat tenderness and touching on the MLA's plan to continue its work to introduce an electronic National Vendor Declaration (eNVD).
He said the eNVD delineates every animal's food safety and treatment status every time it moves along the value chain.
Riordan Grain managing director, Jim Riordan, spoke about the flooding cutting the Kidman Way for up to three months last year and long cuts and delays on the Newell Highway. He said to access clients at Cobar; his trucks had to travel an extra 630 kilometres through Broken Hill to avoid the waterlogged roads.
The Young Driver of the Year will be announced on Friday night after the four finalists were introduced to the conference. They included Brody Southwell, Multiquip, Tamworth, Casey Edwards, Robertson's Yass, Mark Fletcher, McCulloch Bulk Haulage, Tamworth and Alex Maloney, Maloney Livestock Transport, Tamworth.
The winner will receive a $5000 trip to the USA, New Zealand or Western Australia.
LBRCA president Wade Lewis, Tamworth said the award winner will be a role model for the rural transport industry and will help to promote rural transport as a viable, long-term career choice for young people.
He said the award recognises top young drivers and showcases their commitment to safety and best practice.
The conference finalizes in Tamworth on Saturday.
