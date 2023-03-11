After a three year hiatus due to bushfires, a pandemic and floods, the Macleay Campdraft Challenge made a comeback this weekend.
There were 889 competitors for 1100 runs from the Hunter Valley to Grafton - of those 30 per cent were local riders.
Challenge organiser Laurie Argue said a lot of hard work went into preparing the ground after two years of major floods devastated the region.
"We had to rebuild fences due to the flood damage," Mr Argue said.
"It's great to be back and to have so much local support."
The inaugural Paul Barnes Memorial bareback cute out was hotly contested with Nikia Nolan taking out the trophy.
The Kempsey Stock and Land novice winner was Tim McCarthy on Rarlene.
The Oakland Park Angus maiden was won by Anne Sant on Trinket.
The Meat Station restricted open winner was Tony Mortimer on Trigger.
The Wrights Chartered Accountants junior draft was won by Riley Edwards on Sangrita.
The Wright Chartered Accountants juvenile winner was Clancy Prior on Honey.
More to come
