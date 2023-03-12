LIVERPOOL Plains agricultural powerhouse Ruvigne is an impressively developed 2658 hectare (6568 acre) freehold property offering irrigation, dryland farming and cattle production.
Offered by the Gardiner familiy, the property located 5km east of Gunnedah and boasting a 14km frontage to the Mooki River is expected to sell for more than $40 million.
Up to 85 per cent of Ruvigne is arable with 845ha developed for irrigation with almost a half of the property used for dryland farming.
The property features heavy, black farming country and heavy self-mulching clay soils and red loams, typical of the floodplain.
The property has been operated with irrigated cotton/durum wheat rotation, with cotton yields the 12-13 bales/ha range, and 4-5 tonnes/ha durum wheat yields.
There is also also a Waygu cattle herd running on improved pastures.
The property's location on the lower end of the Mooki River provides a catchment extending thousands of hectares.
Ruvigne is able to capture large volumes of water for irrigation, estimated at a minimal cost of about $15-$18/ML.
In addition to two 170ML/day pump sites on the river and six irrigation bores, some 800ML can also be captured during storm events.
There are also 4100ML of storage cells and surge lagoons.
Ruvigne was bought by the Gardiner family more than two decades ago from Jim and Joanna Cochran.
The Gardiners added the adjoining Frogmore South, Orion and Cooridoon to create the current 2658ha aggregation.
Ruvigne also features a grand, extensively renovated federation style homestead (C1908), set in extensive gardens with an pool.
There are also well-preserved 1900-era style station outbuildings, including quarters, office, stables and storerooms. There is also a modern manager's residence, grain storage and machinery and work sheds.
Contact Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, or Jamie Inglis, 0412 064 442, Inglis Rural Property.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.