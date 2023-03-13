The Land
Walcha Rotary provide wool learning days

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 12:55pm
Ellie Mitchell, Guyra Central School, Australian Wool Network's Harold Manton, Mia Robinson, McCarthy College, Tamworth, Rachel Morris Uralla Central School, Hunter Scrivener, Walcha, and Nick Beaumont Dorrigo High. Picture supplied

More than 30 students from year 9 to Y11 got an up close and personal look at the wool industry at a Rotary Club of Walcha youth camp





