The design and construction of a brand new state-of-the-art shearing shed at Aberfeldy, Holbrook, can be no greater physical endorsement by Michael and Angela Field of their commitment to the wool industry.
The couple, through the family company TA Field Estates Pty Ltd, are well-known Merino producers, but their latest investment in property purchased three years ago is a prime lamb enterprise where 10,500 Composite ewes are grazed in a self-replacing flock alongside trading cattle in season.
"The wool industry is wonderful - I love sheep and wool, and there are no better returns than from a Merino ewe - but we have diversified into prime lambs here," Mr Field said.
"Aberfeldy is a meat producing property, but we still have to shear the sheep and the old shed wasn't up to scratch."
The Field family are well-known for their Merino enterprises, and Aberfeldy was chosen as their prime lamb venture for its closeness to the processor at Gundagai.
"We knew from the first time we used the shed we would have to make some substantial changes," Mr Field said.
"We were mindful of the history of the old shed built in the 1880's by the pioneering Ross family but we are looking to the future.
"It had the old flat board, a leaking roof and we were also concerned about health and safety issues.
"The shearers work hard and we have to provide proper working conditions and decent amenities."
A builder was engaged to give a quote on bringing the old shed up to date but he advised the Field's for the amount of money he would have to quote, it wouldn't be worthwhile.
Many proposals and quotes were considered, but it was finally decided the configuration put forward by Simon Flinn Design, was the most appropriate.
Property manager Rob Lindon said the shed was a long time in the planning and design stage, taking into consideration the most current innovations designed to make sheep movement and wool handling so much more efficient.
"It had to be multi-purpose, not just used once a year," Mr Lindon said.
"As part of the design, in the sheep storage area we can fit our sheep handler which can draft three ways - with that ability, we have taken the weather out of the equation, and the wool room can be used as a secondary workshop."
Mr Field further noted the meals room is big enough to host parties, and he would also be happy to host shearing schools..
"An innovation is the use of recycled plastic in the flooring of the sheep holding areas," he said.
"It is a new product but we are interested to trial it and see how it stands up to a lot of sheep movement."
The shed has a lot of under cover storage for sheep, and further innovations such as a straight pull for the shearers, front fill catching pens with magnetic catches on all gates, have been included.
"There is an optional left handed stand and we have also provided for a learner shearer," Mr Field said.
"We are proud of the wool industry and it is good to see other people, not just ourselves, making big investments in infrastructure on their properties."
Mr Field said there are good returns in the sheep and wool industry, but growers need to be conscious of proving adequate facilities for shearers and shedhands, if they are to do a good job.
"And if those facilities aren't good enough for your wife or your daughter, then they certainly aren't good enough for your shearing team, and especially as there are many women working in the sheds." he said.
"We have to look after the young people, they are our future."
Indeed, providing good facilities for his shearing contractor has proved beneficial for Mr Field for a very long time.
He pays tribute to them and especially during the past few years when the availability of shearers has been reduced dramatically.
"Our contractor Zane Godde, from Culcairn, is very professional and has a great team," Mr Field said.
"He has been shearing for my family for close to thirty years."
Mr Godde was very impressed with the layout of the shed as his team worked their way through the first sheep put through the new shed.
"The facilities are awesome, it is a good setup," he said.
"We must have good facilities if we are to attract new people into the industry, it is difficult when there are many other jobs around.
"I have women in my team who are doing a great job, but they won't stay if the facilities are not good enough."
Mr Godde appreciates the commitment by Michael and Angela Field to the wool industry.
"They are doing as much as they can and this new shed confirms it," he said.
"It just makes the job so much more enjoyable."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
