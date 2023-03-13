The Land
Shearing shed excites sheep industry

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 14 2023 - 9:00am
Michael and Angela Field, with the shearing team at Aberfeldy led by contractor Zane Godde, Z Shearing, Culcairn.
Michael and Angela Field with manager Rob Lindon.

The design and construction of a brand new state-of-the-art shearing shed at Aberfeldy, Holbrook, can be no greater physical endorsement by Michael and Angela Field of their commitment to the wool industry.

