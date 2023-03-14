The Land
Career rewards as a good shearer

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 15 2023 - 7:00am
Ricky McMahon with AWI shearer trainer Josh Clayton in the shearing shed at Newington, Harden.

"I just want to beat my brother," Ricky McMahon said, when explaining why he was attending the AWI-sponsored shearing school held in the Newington woolshed, Harden.

