An outstanding offering of 119 Angus bulls offered by the Corrigan family, Rennylea Angus, Culcairn, sold to a complete clearance, with many repeat buyers lining up to secure their selections.
A top price of $40,000 was achieved, while an average price of $15,092 was paid for the 119 bulls.
The Corrigan's autumn on-property sale also featured 12 sons of Rennylea K907 and four sons of Rennylea Q213.
Ruth Corrigan said those two sires combine explosive early growth and moderate mature weight with high carcase quality.
"Interestingly, K907 is now top two per cent for DTC (days to calving) and something we have observed anecdotally in the paddock is the high fertility of his daughters under high stocking rates," she said.
The top priced bull, Rennylea S935, weighing 648kg, was bought through AuctionsPlus by IG and EA Brown, Brushy Creek.
The 18-month-old son of NORQ1027 Rennylea Q1027 had the January 2023 Angus Group Breedplan EBVs of -1.8 for gestation length, +1.5 birthweight, +112 400-day growth, +142 600-day growth, +105 maternal weight and +22 milk.
His fertility figures indicated +0.6 scrotal size and -5.9 days to calving, while his 400kg carcase measured +9.6 eye muscle area, +1.5 Rib, +0.9 Rump, and +5.1 intra-muscular-fat.
The bull also was presented with $Index values of $234 Domestic, $401 Heavy Grain and $278 Heavy Grass.
In the catalogue, he was described as having "top data for a heifer joining".
Second top price at $36,000 was Rennylea S915, purchased by D. and K. McRae, Molesworth, Vic.
The 18-month-old son of NORK907 Rennylea K907 weighed 722kg, and had figures of +4.3 calving ease DTRS, -1.5 gestation length, +5.5 birthweight, +110 400 day, +153 600 day, +103 maternal weight, and +22 milk.
His fertility figures indicated +2.6 for scrotal size and +6.7DTC, while his 400kg carcase measured +6.1 EMA, +0.6 Rib, +0.2 rump fat, and +4.3 IMF.
His Angus Breeding Values $Index included $212 Domestic, $354 Heavy Grain and $263 Heavy Grass.
Volume buyer Jack Rowe, Princess Royal Station, Burra, SA, bought eight bulls for an average of $19,000 and a top of $26,000.
His top-priced bull (pictured) was Rennylea S754, an 18 month son of NORL519 Rennylea L519 and weighed 756kg.
Mr Rowe returned to Rennylea to make his selection because of the docilty and soundness of the Angus bulls bred by the Corrigan family.
"They stand well, are a very even line of bulls, who are solid and tough enough so they won't break down," Mr Rowe said.
He has a feedlot at Princess Royal and a large herd of Angus females.
The sale, which was interfaced online via AuctionsPlus, was conducted by Nutrien, Holbrook, with Andrew Wishart and Peter Godbolt, both of Nutrien, sharing the auctioneering duties.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
