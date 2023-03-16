The Land
Vale Don Phillips

March 16 2023 - 11:00am
Don Phillips was a very humble man and one of nature's true gentlemen. He always downplayed his successes with his humour and quick wit. Picture: supplied
Steve and Don Phillips with their Yarrawonga Merino rams shown at Melbourne Sheep Show in 1993. Sold to WA $13,500 and Victoria $9000. Picture supplied
Don Phillips with Tony Dowe, stud stock auctioneer with Elders at the inaugural Yarrawonga ram sale in October 1983, at Oakvale, Yass. Picture supplied

There aren't too many successful stud Merino breeders who left school when they were 14 to go trapping rabbits and work on the family farm.

