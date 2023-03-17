The Land
Home/News

Landscape repairs need less government restriction

Updated March 17 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restoring the waterways - Mulloon Creek in March 2018. Photo: Supplied

Bureaucratic red tape continues to hinder vital landscape regeneration works that will bring back biodiversity, boost community resilience to climate-induced drought, bushfire and flood; and improve farm productivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.