Wool industry scholarship at Wyvern Station, Carrathool

March 20 2023 - 6:00am
Attendees and trainers at the Peter Westblade Wyvern Station weekend at Carrathool. Photo: Rachael Gawne

The Peter Westblade Scholarship held its annual Wyvern Weekend on the 11 - 12 February at Wyvern Station, Carrathool.

Local News

