The Peter Westblade Scholarship held its annual Wyvern Weekend on the 11 - 12 February at Wyvern Station, Carrathool.
Spokesperson for the Peter Westblade Scholarship, Adele Smith, said the weekend saw 38 attendees which was the absolute maximum capacity.
"A total of 78 people in attendance in total which is our largest attendance to date, with our attendees coming from WA, TAS, NSW and Victoria this year," she said.
"The weekend was a huge success and have had extremely positive feedback from attendees, sponsoring businesses and guest speakers alike. Many keen to attend next year and/or present again next year which is fantastic."
Mrs Smith said the majority of the group this year in attendance had not previously attended the weekend so it was fantastic to have so many fresh new faces and see the upcoming members of our industry.
"We had many comments about how impressive the group were, the level of questions and overall how polite and eager to learn they were," she said.
"It's hard to describe without being present yourself but there is such a palpable atmosphere on the weekend, you can really feel the passion and enthusiasm from everyone.
"As always our stockmanship session was very popular, as was our new session "hands on health" which walked attendees through the importance of ram health checks and condition scoring. They were shown what to look for and how to do it and it was extremely well received."
