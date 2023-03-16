The Land
US visitors cotton onto water efficiency

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Associate Professor Craig Bednarz - West Texas A&M University and Texas A&M AgriLife Research Dr Susan (Evy) Jaconis Director of Agriculture & Environmental Research (Cottonseed and Plant Physiology) Cotton Incorporated Dr Gaylon Morgan Director of Agriculture & Environmental Research (Agronomy and Weed Control) Cotton Incorporated, Assistant Professor Duke Pauli The University of Arizona. Picture supplied by CSD

Four of the United States' leading minds in cotton research have been in Australia for a two-week tour examining water efficiency and usage among cotton crops in the Namoi, Gwydir and McIntyre valleys.

