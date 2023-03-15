The Land
Mitch Highett, Harriet Bremner take top honours in 2023 Zanda McDonald Award

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 9:40pm
New Zealander Harriet Bremner and Australian Mitch Highett have been crowned the 2023 winners of the coveted Zanda McDonald Award at a gala dinner in Brisbane last night.

A young entrepreneur who identified a gap in farm management consultancy and has made a big dent in filling it has taken out the Australian arm of one of the most prestigious agricultural titles, the 2023 Zanda McDonald Award.

