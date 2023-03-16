The Land
Home/News

CMC Rocks 2023 crowd lines up from 2.30am

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cars lined up to gain access into the CMC Rocks campgrounds on Thursday morning. Picture: Dennie Johnson

Country music lovers were lined up from 2.30am to gain access into CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.