Country music lovers were lined up from 2.30am to gain access into CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway this morning.
The event, which attracts festival goers from across the country, officially kicks off tomorrow but all camping gates were opened at about 8am this morning.
Hundreds of cars were parked along Paynes Road and snaking along Goebels Road waiting to have their tickets scanned and gain access.
It's the first time the event has returned to its normal March time slot since 2019.
It did make a triumphant return post-COVID shutdowns only six months ago.
This year's event features international stars Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen and Kip Moore.
