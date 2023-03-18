Highly productive Braemar offers cropping, livestock options

STAND out 1870 hectare (4621 acre) Tamworth district property Braemar features highly productive red basalt soils that has been used to grow a range of dryland crops including cereals, oilseeds and legumes in addition to running cattle, prime lambs and wool sheep.
Offered by Alistair Yencken and Robbie Sefton through LAWD, almost 60 per cent or 1102 hectares (2723 acres) of the property is considered arable.
The property has an estimated carrying capacity of 15,000 dry sheep equivalents or 900 breeder cows.
Braemar is on the market with price expectations of about $20 million.
The current grazing operation has 5500 Merino ewes joined to Merino rams and terminal sires to produce prime lambs.
The property has been extensively developed with improved pastures, water infrastructure, fencing, laneways and stock handling facilities.
Water is supplied by six interconnected bores equipped with solar and electric pumps, the seasonal waterways Greenhatch Creek and Dead Horse Gully, as well as numerous dams.
The average annual rainfall is 650-700mm (26-28 inches).
Braemar features a prestigious four bedroom, three bathroom federation style homestead (circa 1900s).
The recently refurbished homestead is set within established impressive English gardens featuring an in-ground swimming pool.
There is also a three bedroom manager's residence, four bedroom coach house, three bedroom weatherboard house, and a two bedroom cottage.
Other farm infrastructure includes a five-stand shearing shed, undercover sheep yards, cattle yards, and an array of rural sheds.
There is also 750 tonnes of grain storage as well as a 250t concrete grain bunker.
Located on Manilla Road about 30km north west of Tamworth's city centre, the property is also said to have future development opportunities for poultry sheds or lifestyle subdivision
Braemar is being sold by LAWD through an expression of interest process, closing on April 27.
Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, Elizabeth Doyle, 0400 102 439, Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, LAWD.
