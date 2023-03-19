The Land
South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular set to go ahead on May 2-6, 2023

By Hayley Warden
March 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Moss Vale High School teacher Georgie Matheson-Gee with ag students taking part in the 2023 School Steer Spectacular. Picture supplied

After cancelling the event in 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, South Coast Beef (SCB) is proud to announce that the School Steer Spectacular is going ahead this year.

