More than 200 Shitbox Rally cars will wind their way through NSW, landing in Cobar on Monday night en route to their final destination - Hobart.
Shitbox Rally is a challenge to drive cars worth no more than $1500 about 3500 kilometres across Australia, all in the name of charity.
The colourful convoy left Rockhampton on Saturday bound for Tambo, before heading off for Eulo on Sunday.
Day three will see the convoy make its way from Eulo to Cobar via Hungerford, Louth and Kerrigundi.
The 497-kilometre trip takes in only 59km of sealed road compared to 438km of dirt and sometimes rough terrain.
They will stop at the Royal Mail Hotel at Hungerford and Shindy's Inn at Louth on the way, taking in the unmatched scenery of the Queensland and NSW Outback.
Box Rallies founder and CEO James Freeman started the events 13 years ago, and in that time, he and his team have successfully run 29 rallies across Australia.
"The rally so far has been really good, but very, very hot," he said.
"The teams have done incredibly well, and their fundraising has been amazing.
"We stay away from the usual sealed roads. We love the backcountry and the red dirt."
So far, the rally teams have raised just over $1.9 million; their original fundraising target was $2 million, which they are on track to achieve.
"The rally ends up being the reward for those fundraising efforts," Mr Freeman said.
"The teams work hard fundraising, and they deserve a fantastic rally.
"Everyone has a smile on their face. There's lots of laughter. The days are long and hot, but they're fun, and the teams work with each other if there are breakdowns or flat tyres.
"It's a group of givers who do so much for others."
Box Rallies (Shotbox Rally and Mystery Box Rally) fund critical cancer research nationally, with all the money raised going directly to Cancer Council.
Box Rallies organisers work with the National Health and Medical Research Council to allocate the funding.
"We have raised $36 million in 13 years," Mr Freeman said.
"We are running four rallies yearly, including our Mystery Box Rally.
"So we are raising $8 million to $8.5 million a year; the amount we are jumping year-on-year now is huge."
The trip takes in 3500km from Rockhampton to Hobart via Tambo, Eulo, Cobar, Tooleybuc, Geelong, Devonport and Strahan.
