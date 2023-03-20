The Land
Colourful convoy of more than 200 Shitbox Rally cars wind through the outback bound for Hobart

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
March 20 2023 - 12:00pm
More than 200 Shitbox Rally cars will wind their way through NSW, landing in Cobar on Monday night en route to their final destination - Hobart.

