Leeston Pastoral focuses on grass efficiency with rotational grazing

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
March 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Adam and Archer Rabjohns with their Angus cows with Mashona/Angus calves. Photos: Alexandra Bernard
A pasture transformation is paying off for Adam and his father Wayne Rabjohns from Leeston Pastoral.

