The Land
Home/News

Fibre to Fashion lunch celebrates women and Australian cotton industry's sustainability

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
March 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MC Emily Herbert, Carmen Ronald, Emma Bond, Madi Simmons and Pippy Ewing at the Fibre to Fashion lunch at Spring Ridge. Picture by Codie Millgate Photography

The village of Spring Ridge played host to the inaugural Fibre to Fashion lunch recently, celebrating women and sustainability in the cotton industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.