Gloucester Angus Verified female sale sets a record for 2023 selling season

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Robert Mackenzie, Macka's Beef, with top buyer Jamie Grosser, manager of Boambee Angus at East Seaham; auctioneer Rodney McDonald and agent Michael Easey, Bowe and Lidbury, with Macka's livestock manager Corey Ireland and the top selling pen of cows PTIC with calves that sold for $5450 at Gloucester on Friday.

Buyers were transported back in time at Gloucester on Friday as bids for three-in-one breeding units hit $5450 - a result more like 2022 than anything seen in the current market.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

