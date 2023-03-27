Major fresh produce operation secures Glenfyne Farms

FAMILY-owned fresh produce operation Harvest Moon has emerged as the buyer of Glenfyne Farms, a 1026 hectare (2536 acre) mixed farming operation in the Riverina region.
Featuring access to the Murrumbidgee River, the Narrandera property was sold by AWG Rural Pty Ltd through an expressions of interest campaign conducted by Johnston Rural Group in Forbes.
Contracts were exchanged on December 22 with the property settling on March 6.
While the sale price remains undisclosed, Marketing agent Sam Johnston, Johnston Rural Group, Forbes, said Glenfyne had been sold by AWG Rural as part of larger plans to rationalise its Australian agricultural holdings.
There is about 560ha (1384 acres) developed for spray irrigation on Glenfyne with water supplied to the property through a pipeline from the Murrumbidgee River.
The very well developed property also has a 960 head cattle and a 750 head sheep feed lot complex.
Harvest Moon is one of the largest family-owned fresh produce operations in Australia and grows about 60,000 tonnes of carrots, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, beans, swede, and beetroot annually in Tasmania.
The company also operates in Victoria and Queensland, where it also sources an additional 30,000 tonnes of produce from 80-plus growers.
Harvest Moon co-owner and managing director Mark Kable said Harvest Moon is excited to finally begin establishing a base of operations in the Riverina.
"Having this operation in NSW ties in with our existing operations in Victoria and Queensland and increases our ability to produce vegetables 52 weeks a year," Mr Kable said.
The acquisition of Glenfyne will also allow Harvest Moon to further increase its ability to grow vegetables all year round, and provide another growing location for its popular Snackables carrots.
Bred using exclusive genetics, the small, crunchy and super sweet carrots are supplied to Woolworths stores nationally 52 weeks of the year.
