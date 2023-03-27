Burrawang hits $31,000

Even in uncertain times, buyer confidence shone through at Burrawang's 21st on-farm sale as rams were secured across an even draft on Monday.
The sale achieved a 100 per cent clearance of 177 rams, averaging $5440.
Burrawang livestock manager, Grace Hadley, said she was pleased with the sale.
"There really was something for everyone at the sale with promising younger commercial rams for $2500, up to the top-priced ram at $31,000," she said.
She was thrilled to see rams going to NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria.
"We appreciate the support of our clients and seeing Burrawang genetics heading across the country to top-end, elite stud breeders, as well as the commercial market," Miss Hadley said.
The top-priced ram was White Dorper, Burrawang Brewer 210806, purchased for $31,000 by the Cullinan family, Dust'n Rain Dorper and White Dorper's, Pooncarie.
Gary Cullinan, Dust'n Rain Dorper and White Dorpers, said he was extremely impressed by the ram.
He intended to purchase the ram as he was looking to add the bloodlines of Burrawang Carlton 190245, to his own stud.
Having a "good spring of rib", "deep body" and an "extraordinarily strong head", the two-year-old, 119-kilogram ram was a standout for Mr Cullinan.
He also secured three other rams, which included Burrawang 220269, Burrawang Comet 210294, and Burrawang 220243.
In total, the four rams purchased by Mr Cullinan averaged $14,875.
Mr Cullinan was also excited to introduce the Burrawang Cowboy 191253 bloodlines to his stud when he secured, Burrawang 220269.
He said he aims to breed commercially viable rams to suit his clients.
In the White Dorper portion, two rams reached the equal second top-price for the sale which was $20,000. These were Burrawang 220392 and Burrawang 220185.
Burrawang 220392 was purchased by the Wald family at Tullinga Dorper's, Condobolin. Great supporters of Burrawang.
The eleven-month-old ram weighed 119 kilograms and was selected for his "exceptional growth and balance," said Barend Cronje, Tullinga Dorpers' studmaster.
Hamish Wald, Tullinga Dorpers, also commended the ram's tremendous carcase capacity and structural correctness.
The ram had an eye muscle depth of 44mm and "carried himself very well", Mr Wald said.
After purchasing the stud three years ago, Mr Wald wanted to continue the 10-year tradition of buying rams from Burrawang as he believes the stud is at the forefront of the industry.
"The quality is second to none in the country - we want to take our sheep flock forward and that's where we find the genetics to do it," Mr Wald said.
The Hardwick family, Deepdale Dorpers, Toodyay, WA, secured the other $20,000 ram which was the 12-month-old Burrawang 220185, weighing 97kg.
This ram was born a triplet and had "incredible carcase quality and spring of rib".
The volume buyers during the sale were Alan and Jill Crozier, Marfield Station, Ivanhoe, purchasing 15 rams to average $5800.
Another volume buyer was Lincoln and Dimity Old, Bourke, securing 14 rams which averaged $4800.
The strict selection process of Burrawang studmaster, Wicus Cronje, ensured buyer confidence as they have significant trust in his program.
Mr Cronje said the rams in the sale were the best the stud had to offer and buyers reaped the benefits of early maturity and high weaning rates.
He believes this particular lineup of rams was the best they have had so far, displaying excellent average quality and evenness throughout.
Having some magnificent young rams available meant there was something on offer for everyone, which was reflected in the prices, he said.
He was extremely grateful for the support of the buyers and was very pleased with the results of the sale.
Anthony Delany, BR&C Agents, said the sale was buoyant and went extremely well.
He said there was a terrific line-up of rams and bidders remained very active throughout the entire draft.
"To achieve such a perfect clearance rate in these uncertain times is exceptional," Mr Delaney said.
The sale was conducted by BR&C Agents, with Anthony Delaney as auctioneer.
