Burrawang hits $31,000

KB
By Kasey Bogie
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:49pm, first published March 27 2023 - 7:07pm
The $31,000 top-priced Burrawang Brewer 210806 with Grace Hadley, Burrawang, Jack Cullinan, Dust'N Rain Dorper and White Dorper, Pooncarie, Wicus Cronje, Burrawang studmaster, and Gary Cullinan, Pooncarie.
Equal $20,000 second top-price, Burrawang 220392 with Wicus Cronje, Burrawang, Callum Wald, Barend Cronje, and Hamish Wald, Tullinga Dorpers, Condobolin.
Auctioneer, Anthony Delaney, with agents Darren Mirtschin, and Darren Old, all of BR&C agents.
Even in uncertain times, buyer confidence shone through at Burrawang's 21st on-farm sale as rams were secured across an even draft on Monday.

