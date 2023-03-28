The Land
Home/News

Merino wethers stolen from Gunning

LC
By Lj Charleston
March 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching for stolen merino wethers with distinctive markings. Main picture:file. Inset via NSW Police
Police are searching for stolen merino wethers with distinctive markings. Main picture:file. Inset via NSW Police

Rural crime investigators from the Hume police district are requesting the public's help in locating 52 Merino wethers suspected to have been stolen from a property on Medway Road, Gunning, in early January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LC

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.