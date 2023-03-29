On the brighter side though, more than half of the rural industries workers who were surveyed intend to stay in those industries for more than 10 years, and 70pc of them think there are meaningful careers available in rural industries. What the research found was that employee retention in agriculture, fisheries and forestry came down to a few key things - the chance to advance up the career ladder; being part of an industry that listened to worker concerns and responded accordingly; being part of something important for Australia's future; feeling a bond with the land and waters they were working on and having their experiences match their expectations. On the flip side, they were more likely to leave to look for career advancement because of unfavourable working conditions and insufficient pay.