Just days from winning the state election, NSW Premier Chris Minns has visited Menindee as a priority for talks on the emergency clean-up after a massive fish kill on the Darling River.
Mr Minns along with newly sworn in Environment Minister Penny Sharpe and Labor MLC Rose Jackson joined Barwon MP Roy Butler to learn and listen about the region's issues.
He was also briefed on long-term measures to manage these sorts of events and to ensure the safety of the water supply.
"Our first priority is the safety of the community by ensuring that fresh and clean water is available and supplied," Mr Minns said yesterday.
"Events such as this have a devastating impact on local communities. We are here to learn and listen."
In the lead up to the election, Mr Minns released a statement saying Labor would call for an investigation into how an event of this scale occurred and whether it could have been avoided or minimised.
"People in and around Menindee face a difficult clean up with reports of 20 million dead fish along a 30km stretch of river," Mr Minns said in the statement.
"I want the local community ... to know that Labor will be there to support the clean up and immediate emergency response, including ensuring safe drinking water continues to be available."
Meanwhile, the new senior leadership team was sworn in on Tuesday, which consists of Deputy Premier Prue Car and six ministers confirmed with their portfolios and interim portfolios.
The reason why Labor has jumped early to form cabinet is to end caretaker mode, which means it can officially start taking action across departments and implement policy.
The new team includes Health and Regional Health Minister Ryan Park and Roads Minister John Graham who will also take care of the following portfolios in the interim: Regional NSW, Western NSW, Agriculture as well as Regional Transport and Roads.
