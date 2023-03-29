The Land
NSW Premier Chris Minns heads to Menindee to discuss fish kill

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns with newly elected Environment Minister Penny Sharpe and Barwon MP Roy Butler in Menindee discussing the massive fish kill on the Darling River. Photo: Supplied
Just days from winning the state election, NSW Premier Chris Minns has visited Menindee as a priority for talks on the emergency clean-up after a massive fish kill on the Darling River.

