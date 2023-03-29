Fernhill Angus recorded a top sale

A near total clearance was pleasing for Rowley Bennett at Fernhill Angus, Hopefield, when he offered 55 18 month old young sire prospects.
At his stud, Mr Bennett's genetic focus is on producing commercially relevant and docile bulls with good fertility and structural soundness.
"Our target is the commercial producer and we manage our bulls along commercial lines," he said.
"Our aim is to sell bulls for a reasonable price."
The top price of $13,000 was paid twice, while the average price for the 50 bulls sold was $7310.
Equal top priced bull, FER S85 by Wattletop Franklin was bought by DKF Heywood, Everton, Victoria.
Weighing 834kg, his EBVs included -6.2 gestation length, +6.4 birthweight, +158 600 day growth, +142 mature cow weight, +19 milk and -0.1 intramuscular fat.
Equal top priced bull, FER S72, a 906kg son of MOGCK Enrich, was bought by Geoffrey Cheshire Family Trust, through Paull and Scollard Nutrien, Albury.
His breeding values measured -4.6 gestation length, +6.6 birthweight, +112 400 day growth, +25 milk, and +6.5 eye muscle area, +1.9 intramuscular fat.
The sale was listed on AustionsPlus, was settled by Corcoran Parker, Albury, with H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga.
Justin Keane, Corcoran Parker, Albury, was the auctioneer.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
