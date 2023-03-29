On Wednesday, Bulmar held its second Ultra White sale at the Dubbo Showgrounds, offering 64 rams and 15 ewes.
The sale hit a $5000 top-price for Bulmar 220200.
Brendan Duncan, Glen Park, Mildura, Vic, purchased only one ram, being the eleven-month-old sale topper.
Bully Malherbe, Bulmar studmaster, said the ram was well suited to the harsher conditions as he has great balance and depth of body.
Mr Duncan purchased the ram as he also currently owns the ram's sire, Bulmar Bulldozer 2000267, and he is extremely impressed the doing ability and progeny.
"These rams come out into this country and thrive," he said.
Mr Duncan said that Bulmar Bulldozer was producing exceptionally well in his own stud and he could not pass up the opportunity to secure more of his bloodline.
The second top-price of $4000 was equaled by Bulmar 220148 and 220179 both purchased by Moorara Pastoral, Mount Gambier, SA.
The South Australian buyer secured two additional rams, Bulmar 220181 and 220143, to average $3625.
One ewe was purchased by S.D. and P.J. O'Brein, Bollon, Qld, for $1500.
Volume buyers were Marda Partnership, Lake Cargelligo, who purchased 17 rams, averaging $2632.
Martin Simmons, Elders Dubbo, said the support of repeat and volume buyers demonstrates the quality and performance of the Bulmar Ultra Whites.
He was pleased with the results of the sale, especially considering the season and current lamb market.
All up, 50 rams were sold, averaging $2750.
Auctioneer, Lincoln Mckinlay, Elders stud stock, said he was impressed by the sale with rams being sold to Queensland, South Australia and NSW.
The sale was conducted by Elders Dubbo.
