New MLA online grazing land management hub launched

Livestock producers across Australia now have access to a range of grazing land management information and tools into a one-stop-shop on the MLA website. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Meat & Livestock Australia

Livestock producers now have access to a new hub of grazing land management information and resources through the Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) website.

Launching in April, the grazing land management hub brings together a range of grazing land management information and tools into a one-stop-shop.

MLA program manager for adoption Sally Leigo, said that the hub contained tools, resources and training opportunities to help producers measure available pasture against animal demand, explore improved pasture options, or identify and manage weeds for grazing businesses across Australia.

"MLA works with partners across Australia to deliver programs that equip producers with the knowledge and skills to implement the latest research on their farms," she said.

"The new hub on the MLA website gives producers direct access to online tools, resources, events, training courses, and eLearning modules, all of which can help them with practical decision-making for grazing land management.

"The hub recognises that there is a wide range of ways to pick up new information and skills on grazing land management, so there is something for everyone within this online package of resources.

"As well as online information and tools, the hub also helps producers understand how they can try out training, attend an event or get involved in one of MLA's longer-term programs with other producers.

Different seasons call for different skills and autumn is the perfect time for both northern and southern producers to focus on grazing land management. Picture supplied

"It puts producers in the driver's seat to access the information they need, in the way they want to access it."

According to Ms Leigo, autumn was a perfect time to focus on grazing land management in both northern and southern Australia.



She said for northern producers, nearing the end of the wet season, it is a great time to get out and prepare a feed budget for the coming dry season and for southern producers to start preparing paddocks for the winter and the subsequent summer.

"For producers, managing their grazing land well is a key profit driver which underpins the health of their livestock business," she said.

"Through the hub, producers can learn at their own pace, while also finding out more about face-to-face events such as MeatUp and BeefUp forums, plus grazing land management EDGE and BredWell FedWell workshops.

MLA's new grazing land management hub brings together a range of tools, resources, events and training programs to help producers improve their feedbase management. Picture supplied

"For producers to make the most of all the resources within the hub, we encourage them to sign up to be a member of MLA.

"It's free of charge and offers access to a range of additional services."

Ms Leigo said MLA membership was available to all levy paying producers of cattle, sheep, and goats.

"MLA membership provides a range of benefits including discounts for MLA products and services, ordered via the myMLA catalogue, and invitations to MLA events in their local area," she said.

"Other benefits include free subscription to MLA's quarterly Feedback magazine and our suite of e-newsletters as well as free access to the Australian Feedbase Monitor tool and other up-to-date publications and information tools."

Details: To find out more on the MLA grazing land management hub visit mla.com.au/grazing

Producers can also sign up to be a member or check their membership status through the MLA website.