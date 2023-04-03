The Barana Shorthorn stud was established in 2002 by Peter Cook, but last Thursday, this chapter came to a close as the herd was offered on-property in a dispersal sale.
Having three studs, Simmental, Angus and Shorthorn, and managing them all, was proving to be tough for Mr Cook.
At the dispersal, Mr Cook offered 29 registered females, nine unregistered purebred females and one stud sire.
Of the registered females, all six heifers sold to average $6417, and 13 of the 23 cows sold to average $7000.
Topping the sale was the 19-month-old heifer Barana Heros Ruby 2nd P, by Futurity Performance Plus P308 P.
Scott and Phillip Gale, Nalcoombie, Springsure Qld, secured the top-price female for $14,500.
The second-top price was $13,000 for Futurity Heros Ruby L48 P, with a red bull calf, sired by Futurity Performance Plus.
Born in 2015, the roan cow was the dam of the top-price heifer and was also purchased by the Gale family.
All up, the pair secured 10 lots, averaging $7400.
The only bull offered was Futurity Performance Plus P308 P, purchased by Rodney Miles, Western Junction, Tas, for $8500.
Performance Plus, a son of Futurity Edged In Stone K148, was bought by the Cooks in 2020 at the Futurity Bull sale for $22,000 and also had calves on the ground at Barana.
Volume buyers included Joanne and Colin, Latimore, Parkrose Shorthorns, Wauchope. They purchased five lots which averaged $7900.
Recently starting their stud after a 20-year break, they came to the sale intending to build the numbers of their herd.
Mr Cook was pleased with the sale.
"The quality females were sought after and it was great to see the support even considering the current market," he said.
Even though it was bitter-sweet seeing the end of his Shorthorn stud, he was happy to see the support from buyers.
The sale was conducted by Elders Gunnedah, with Brian Kennedy, Elders Tamworth, as auctioneer.
