Although recent rain had forced some vendors to leave their calves in the paddock, a good quality line-up of just under 1300 coastal bred calves were penned at the last Thursday's first feature weaner sale conducted at Kempsey Regional Saleyards.
Kempsey Stock and Land Agents quoted the market up to 90c/kg stronger than sales in the area over the past week, with Queensland and Northern Tablelands buyers, particularly active. Around 880 steers were penned with some excellent lines of British, Euro and Bos Indicus calves meeting very strong competition.
Around 90 heavier weaners steers from 330-450kg topped at 360c for both Owen Fitzgerald, Byabarra, with Angus steers, while Aldvilla-based Allan Sinclair's' European-cross steers made the same rate. A Northern Tablelands' backgrounder bought the Angus steers, while the other pen went straight to the domestic trade market through Eversons Wholesalers.
Weaner steers ranging in weight between 280kg and 330kg, topped out at 414.2c/kg. Yennil Holdings of Rollands Plains sold 289kg Angus weaners at this rate, while S and A Small of Coopernook sold Angus steers averaging 301kg for 412.2c/kg.
SL Gale, Pembrooke, sold Angus calves averaging 300kg for 410.2c/kg, while Shamil Propriety Limited, of Dorrigo, sold Angus calves averaging 293kg for 406.2c/kg. The same Northern Tablelands backgrounder bought all of the calves mentioned above.
Around 500 good quality 200-280kg steer weaners saw possibly the most robust competition on the day topping at 508.2c/kg. Angus calves averaging 208kg, offered by Shamil P/L, Dorrigo, were bought by Mitch Brook P/L for a Guyra finisher. Diane Burney of Kippax sold Santa Gertrudis steers, averaging 211kg for 462.2c/kg, while the McInherney family, Blackman's Point, sold Santa/Hereford-cross steers, averaging 235kg for 454.2c/kg. A Walcha-district backgrounder bought both pens.
A smaller lineup of around 100 lightweight steers under 200kg topped at 510.2c.
Just over 400 heifers were offered, with some very nice lines of British and Euro heifers. The heavier heifers, over 280kg weight range, saw the best sell for 342.2c, going to Eversons Wholesalers.
Close to 300 heifers from 200-280kg were keenly sought after, with T and R Booth, Aldvilla, selling Angus heifers averaging 246kg for 366.2c/kg, while Janice Jones, of Austral Eden, sold two pens of Charolais heifers 223 and 228kg making 360.2c/kg and 355.2c/kg respectively. Shamil P/L sold Angus heifers averaging 236kg for 354.2c/kg.
Lightweight heifers under 200kg topped at 380.2c/kg for O'Connor and Norrie's Logan's Crossing ' 142kg Santa heifers, while Christina Gibson, Logans Crossing, sold 185kg Angus heifers to 365.2c bought by a northern Queensland operator.
