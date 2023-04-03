The Land
Labor's new cabinet announced where half of the ministers are women

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
Updated April 4 2023 - 8:58am, first published 7:30am
NSW Premier Chris Minns with Barwon MP Roy Butler during a trip to Menindee last week. Photo: Supplied
NSW Premier Chris Minns with Barwon MP Roy Butler during a trip to Menindee last week. Photo: Supplied

Tara Moriarty has been named as the state's new Agriculture Minister in Labor's new ministry where for the first time half of the cabinet are women.

