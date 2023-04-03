Tara Moriarty has been named as the state's new Agriculture Minister in Labor's new ministry where for the first time half of the cabinet are women.
Ms Moriarty will also be charged with the portfolios of regional NSW and western NSW.
Rose Jackson MLC is the new Water Minister as well as Minister for Housing, Homelessness, Mental Heath, Youth and the North Coast.
NSW Farmers have called on the incoming Agriculture Minister to hit the ground running to keep food production on track.
"Agriculture is a critical industry for the state - not just in terms of jobs and economics - we grow the food and fibre that feeds and clothes people," NSW Farmers CEO Pete Arkle said.
"NSW Farmers is determined to secure positive outcomes for the agricultural sector and our communities, and we will work with Ms Moriarty to see those needs met."
Mr Arkle said NSW Labor had shown an interest in working constructively with the farming sector, with Mr Minns promising to deliver an independent Agriculture Commissioner and a fresh focus on domestic biosecurity at the NSW Farmers annual conference last year.
"There are some headwinds facing farmers at the moment, and it's critical to have support for this important sector from the state government," Mr Arkle said.
"There are opportunities for partnerships between farmers and government - say in environmental gains through on-farm natural capital enhancement - where management of land and incentives from government work together without impacting production capacity.
"This is why we have been calling for an independent Agriculture Commissioner who can assist whole-of-government decisions to build better planning, environmental and production outcomes, and Mr Minns has promised to deliver that role."
The cabinet announcement follows Labor swearing in the senior leadership last week consisting of Deputy Premier Prue Car, Environment and Climate Change Minister Penny Sharpe, Health and Regional Health Minister Ryan Park and Roads Minister John Graham.
Other key appointments include Transport Minister Joanna Haylen, Planning and Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully, Police Minister Yasmin Catley, Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib, Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig, Natural Resources Minister Courtney Houssos, Lands and Property Minister Stephen Kamper, Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Timothy Crakanthorp and Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison.
The Minns Ministry is a reduced cabinet of 22 Ministers, but for the first time in NSW history, will be 50 per cent women (excluding the Premier).
Premier Chris Minns said his government had a clear mandate from the people of NSW to rebuild "our essential services, to invest in the people who look after us - our nurses, teachers, paramedics, firefighters and police officers".
"I'm proud of the team we have. We have a lot of hard work in front of us, and a big responsibility, but my team and I are up to the challenge," Mr Minns said.
"Our priority is to help families and households deal with the increasing cost of living, the energy crisis and to fix our schools and hospitals."
