The popular ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition Dinner has raised $41,450 for charity.
The dinner on Wednesday night at Dockside, Darling Harbour, attracted a record number of guests at 370.
This year, the charity auction raised much-needed funds for the Ronald McDonald House.
There are 18 Ronald McDonald Houses in Australia, accommodating more than 9000 families each year.
Next year, the charity will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
A total of 14 items were sold, and the last one, a surprise addition to the auction, topped the auction.
Lot 14 was a full-page advert in The Land and sold for $7000.
The second-top lot was a carton of Bottlejac Angus grainfed beef, selling for $5000.
READ MORE:
ALPA CEO Peter Baldwin described the auction as "exhilarating".
"It's a wonderful showcase of the raw enthusiasm and youthfulness of these auctioneers," he said.
"Better still, it is an amalgam of support from key stakeholders in our industry.
"They have an incredible 'give back' attitude that punctuates the stock and station agency profession.
"There is an incredible time-honoured feel about this event, and everyone wants to be part of it.
Mr Baldwin said he was excited about the ALPA Young Auctioneer Competition on Thursday.
"We are chomping at the bit," he said.
"We have an incredible feeling about what it can do for industry showcase.
"You couldn't get a more vibrant, raw and real situation than selling live cattle at the Sydney Royal."
Gary Dick, former AuctionsPlus CEO, and Gordon Martin, Martins Stock Haulage, Scone, were awarded with ALPA life membership.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.