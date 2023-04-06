The Land
Sydney Royal: Clean sweep for Scots All Saints in open steer competition

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
April 6 2023 - 7:30pm
Libby Dawes, Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, breeder Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, student Jessica Mills, judge Michael Crowley, RAS councillor Alastair Rayner and RAS vice-president John Bennett, with the grand champion steer.
Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, won Champion Lightweight Steer at Sydney Royal on Thursday.

