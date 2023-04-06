Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, won Champion Lightweight Steer at Sydney Royal on Thursday.
The Limousin steer was bred by Laura and Cody Kirk, Peak Hill, by sire Summit Zane and from a home-bred cow.
Laura also handled the steer, which she nicknamed 'Baby Kirk' in the show ring.
The seven-month-old steer weighed 405kg and was on feed for about 100 days.
He measured 7mm on the rump and 6mm on the rib.
He entered the school feedlot shortly after Christmas and was fed a mix of mostly barley with a few lupins thrown in, which was feed tested every month.
Sydney Royal was the steer's only outing.
Agriculture teacher Libby Dawes said the steer "had it all there, ready to go".
"He's done really well and has a really good temperament," she said.
Scots All Saints College had 23 students at the Sydney Royal and 26 animals in the cattle team.
"This is our big show for the year, so all the kids have been working with their steers for the last six months," Mrs Dawes said.
The reserve champion lightweight steer was a Square Meater steer exhibited by Ed's Cattle Company, Manilla, and bred by Silver Gully Square Meater, Mangrove Mountain.
The steer, sired by Silver Gully Lazarus and out of Silver Gully Jenna, was 385kg and had a rump fat of 12mm and rib fat of 8mm.
Owner Ian Lamb said the steer had been on a feed mix of wheat and cotton seed since about November.
Scots All Saints College also won champion middleweight steer.
The Limousin 15-month-old steer, 546kg, was on feed for 150 days and fed the same mix as the lightweight steer - barley and lupins.
He measured 13mm on the rump and 9mm on the rib.
The steer was also bred by the Kirk family.
He was by sire Summit Apostle and from a home-bred dam.
"He's a super quiet steer, he has been very easy doing, great temperament, he came with all the goods, and we just had to give him the feed," Mrs Dawes said.
"It's the genetics that wins it."
The college has had a long association with the Kirk family.
"They have had long-term success breeding high-quality steers for Sydney Royal," Mrs Dawes said.
The reserve middleweight steer was a purebred Speckle Park steer exhibited by Matthew and Shannon Sowden from Sowden Speckle Park, Kingaroy.
The steer, sired by Starbank Lacerta and out of Black Diamond Popcorn P203, had a weight of 446kg, rump fat of 10mm and 8mm rib fat.
Sharon Sowden said the steer had been on feed since January, a combination of Dorroughby stockfeed and an intricate home made mix.
"He was a standout calf from the start," she said.
Scots All Saints and Summit Livestock had another winning combination in the reserve champion heavyweight steer. Sired by Summit Custom Made P11 and out of Summit Exotic L32 the steer weighed 600kg and had measurements of 13mm for rump fat and 8mm for rib fat.
To round out a successful day, Scots All Saints College won champion heavyweight steer, which went on to claim grand champion steer.
The Limousin steer was bred by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
He was sired by Canadian bull Greenwood God's Country 706G and from dam Summit Meadowgrass 2149.
The 20-month-old steer weighed 668kg and was on feed for about 120 days.
He measured 12mm on the rump and 9mm on the rib.
"We assist Libby every year, so we have a really good working relationship with the school," Mrs Green said.
"Libby does a great job. We usually send her half a dozen or more each year.
"The kids come to the property and select a few steers when we wean, they do a fantastic job each year."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
