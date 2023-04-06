The Land
The Riverina irrigator illegally extracted $1.1m of groundwater

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 6 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:00pm
Picture via Shutterstock

A Riverina irrigator has been convicted and fined $156,250 for illegally taking water from the at-risk Murrumbidgee Deep Groundwater Source. The offence occurred during a period of drought between July 2017 and June 2020.

