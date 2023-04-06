St Johns College, Dubbo, claimed the top prize in the school steer competition at Sydney Royal on Thursday.
The champion steer was bred by James McDonald, Sarana Limousins, Crookwell.
Agriculture co-ordinator at St John's College, Dubbo, Ben Toll, said there were 15 students at Sydney Royal with 15 steers.
"This guy has been to Canberra for a practice run, getting him used to the different water and different environment, where he was placed second in the export class," he said.
"He has always been really quiet. He's done really well."
The Limousin steer was by a sire the school purchased from South Australia called Mandayen Vision MDMPL156, which had seven steers at the Sydney Royal this year, and from dam Sarana Zeta SARPP5.
"We used him because his EBVs indicate he has the ability to lay down fat really well in the rib to rump and IMF and because of his docility, which is important for these guys in the school from a work and health safety perspective," Mr Toll said.
"We have won a couple of carcase competitions with steers from that bull before, and they've been really competitive."
The 14-month-old steer, nicknamed Malibu, weighed 546 kilograms and was on feed for 168 days.
"We call the feed 'Rocket Fuel' here in Dubbo," Mr Toll said.
"David Maggs makes the mix. They've had a feedlot for nearly 40 years, he has a real passion for it, and he does a great job with nutrition and animal health.
"He's really dedicated, and he's done a great job for a long time."
The feed ratio is determined using a feed cost calculator, which calculates the approximate protein, energy levels and digestibility.
Feed samples are then sent for testing in Victoria so adjustments can be made if needed.
"Making the mix at school all the time, you can control what it is, and the students get a more valuable education from it," Mr Toll said.
"We are trying to emphasise production efficiency with the students, so steers who were fed for an extended period of time are economically viable.
"We want them to finish in an acceptable amount of time on feed and hit those optimum fat specifications.
"The kids learn that production efficiency is an important part of agriculture."
Mr Toll said he prefers steers to measure at the top end of the grid measurements.
The steer measured rump fat of 12mm and rib fat of 9mm.
"He needs to be between nine and 13 on the P8 and five to nine on the rib," Mr Toll said.
"We try to target the top end of that optimum range because if they pull a bit of fat with the hide, then it's still there.
"We also find if they're at the top, they generally get a bit more points for distribution and evenness of fat."
Judge Michael Crowley said the champion steer had had good fat coverage, was well finished and thick in the back end.
The champion school steer took the spot over reserve champion Limousin steer Shrek, exhibited by Red Bend Catholic College, Forbes.
The steer was bred by the school, sired by Summit Zane and out of Loclani Kimberly, was awarded first in its heavyweight class.
Shrek was 650kg and had measurements of 13mm rump fat and 8mm rib fat.
Teacher Susan Earl, Red Bend Catholic College, said the steer had been on feed for about 210 days.
"We like the depth and and he's got lots of meat," she said.
"He has got good cover which is hard to get on a Limo frame. We are impressed by the softeness of him," she said.
Judge Michael Crowley said the steer was very heavily muscled and longer through the spine.
The lightweight school steer champion was a Limousin steer exhibited and bred by Yanco Agricultural High School.
The steer, sired by Brentvale Kingswood K44 and out of Yanco McCaughey P15, had a weight of 386kg and measurements of 7mm rump fat and 5mm rib fat.
Judge Michael Crowley said the steer had tremendous volume of muscle with enough fat cover.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.