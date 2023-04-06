The Land
Severe storms, cold temperatures ahead for Easter break

By Phoebe Loomes
April 7 2023 - 9:00am
Communities along the east coast have been warned to keep an eye on the radar for severe storms. (Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS)
Australia is set to shiver through the Easter break as a strong cold front brings severe storm warnings before temperatures plunge across the east coast.

