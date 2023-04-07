The world's largest showing of Speckle Park was on display at the Sydney Royal featured cattle breed with more than 200 entries under the careful scrutiny of Glen Waldron, Meandarra, Queensland.
There were entries from across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia with the senior and grand champion Speckle Park bull and best exhibit, Blue Spark Strikes Twice S12, exhibited by Damien Sotter, Blue Spark Bathurst.
The senior and grand female, Black Diamond Rehearsal Dinner R888, was exhibited by Black Diamond Speckle Park stud.
Champions
Calf female: Black Diamond P129 Tinder T1660, Black Diamond stud, Macorna, Victoria. Reserve: Epic That's My Amy T12, Epic Speckle Park, D-E Pastoral, Penola, SA.
Intermediate and junior female: Gotcha Hannah S8. Gotcha Cattle Stud Pty Ltd, Dumaresq Island, via Taree. Res: Black Diamond N67 Surrended S1575 Black Diamond Speckle Park stud.
Senior and grand female: Black Diamond Rehearsal Dinner R888, Black Diamond Speckle Park stud. Res: Hanging Rock Heather P01, Hanging Rock Speckle Park stud, Newham, Vic.
Calf male: Ewyn 11F Transmitter T31, Ewyn Beef Pty Ltd, Balhannah, SA. Res: Black Diamond 54Z Twelve Gauge T168, Black Diamond stud.
Intermediate male: Jackungah Silencer S53, Jack Nelson and Sam Nelson, Pine Lodge, Vic. Res: Six Star Found the Fame, Tooroonga Speckle Park, Six Star Speckle Park and North East Genetics, Bundanoon.
Senior and grand bull and best exhibit: Blue Spark Strikes Twice S12, Damien Sotter, Blue Spark Bathurst. Res: Wattle Grove News Man R115, Gotcha Cattle Stud Pty Ltd.
Judge: Glen Waldron, Meandarra, Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.