The world's largest lineup of Speckle Parks at Sydney Royal Feature show

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 7 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 5:24pm
Senior, grand champion and best exhibit Speckle Park bull, Blue Spark Strikes Twice S12, paraded by Rachel Wheeler with the exhibitor Damien Sotter, Blue Spark, Bathurst. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Senior and grand champion cow, Black Diamond Rehearsal Dinner R888, exhibited by Black Diamond Speckle Park stud, Macorna Victoria, paraded by Paige Mountford.
The world's largest showing of Speckle Park was on display at the Sydney Royal featured cattle breed with more than 200 entries under the careful scrutiny of Glen Waldron, Meandarra, Queensland.

