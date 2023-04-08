"He has a massive amount of wool on him and it was his extra nourishment and substance that impressed," he said.

The champion's other wool tests included a 2.5SD, 15.2pc CV and 99.7pcCF.

Shalimar Park stud's Jack Carlon said he was lost for words with the accolade- their best ram success since achieving supreme exhibit more than a decade ago..

"I liked him in the shed coming through but he has outdone himself," he said.

"He is a deep ram with a big barrel on him and well covered."

Mr Carlon said the ram, which went back to Nerstane 910 bloodlines, would be shorn and retagged to likely make a return to Sydney as a four tooth.

Also in strong contention was the fine wool Poll Merino champion from Greenland stud, Bungarby which had earlier been judged the reserve Poll Merino ram at the Great Southern Supreme Merino show in Canberra in January.

"He has beautiful soft wool on him and is a credit to his breed type," Mr Crawford said.