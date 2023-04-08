The Land
August-shorn champions in Sydney

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated April 8 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 8:00pm
August shorn Merino or Poll Merino ram. Judges - Will Roberts, Joe Dahlitz, Jeremy King, Drew Chapman, John Crawford, Murray Power and Phillip Carlon, with Jack Carlon, Shalimar Park, Wollun holding the champion ram being sashed by Alec Merriman. Photo: Catherine Miller
A two tooth superfine Merino ram from Shalimar Park stud, Wollun with huge capacity was given the nod by the judges as their champion August shorn Merino or Poll Merino.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

