Merino champions at 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show | Photos

Judge - Phillip Carlon, Queenlee, Uralla
Champion Ultrafine Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Grathlyn, Hargreaves
Reserve Champion Ultrafine Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Merryville, Boorowa
Champion Ultrafine Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve Champion Ultrafine Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Champion Ultrafine Wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve Champion Ultrafine Wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Merryville, Boorowa
Champion Ultrafine Wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Shalimar Park, Walcha
Reserve Champion Ultrafine Wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Shalimar Park, Walcha
Grand champion ram
Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve grand champion ram
Grathlyn, Hargreaves
Grand champion ewe
Shalimar Park, Walcha
Reserve grand champion ewe
Shalimar Park, Walcha
Judge - John Crawford, Rocky-Bank, Victoria Valley, Victoria
Champion Superfine Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Shalimar Park, Walcha
Reserve Champion Superfine Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Merryville, Boorowa
Champion Superfine Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve Champion Superfine Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Conrayn, Berridale
Champion Superfine Wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Bocoble, Eumungerie
Reserve Champion Superfine Wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Conrayn, Berridale
Champion Superfine Wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Conrayn, Berridale
Reserve Champion Superfine Wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Conrayn, Berridale
Grand champion ram
Bocoble, Eumungerie
Reserve grand champion ram
Conrayn, Berridale
Grand champion ewe
Conrayn, Berridale
Reserve grand champion ewe
Conrayn, Berridale
Judge - Murray Power, Airlie, Walcha
Champion Fine Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve Champion Fine Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Champion Fine Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve Champion Fine Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Champion Fine Wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Conrayn, Berridale
Reserve Champion Fine Wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Conrayn, Berridale
Champion Fine Wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve Champion Fine Wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Grand champion ram
Conrayn, Berridale
Reserve grand champion ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Grand champion ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve grand champion ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Judge - Drew Chapman, West Plains, Dalgety
Champion Fine Medium Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve Champion Fine Medium Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Champion Fine Medium Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve Champion Fine Medium Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Champion Fine Medium March Shorn Merino Ram
Demondrille, Harden
Reserve Champion Fine Medium March Shorn Merino Ram
Thalabah, Laggan
Champion Fine Medium March Shorn Merino Ewe
Adina, Peak View
Reserve Champion Fine Medium March Shorn Merino Ewe
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Grand champion ram
Demondrille, Harden
Reserve grand champion ram
Thalabah, Laggan
Grand champion ewe
Adina, Peak View
Reserve grand champion ewe
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Judge - Will Roberts, Victoria Downs, Morven, Queensland
Champion Medium Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve Champion Medium Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Champion Medium Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve Champion Medium Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
N/A
Champion Medium wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve Champion Medium wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Champion Medium wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve Champion Medium wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Adina, Jerangle
Grand champion ram
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve grand champion ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Grand champion ewe
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve grand champion ewe
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Judge - Will Roberts, Victoria Downs, Morven, Queensland
Champion Strong Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
Greenland, Bungarby
Reserve Champion Strong Wool August Shorn Merino Ram
N/A
Champion Strong Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
N/A
Reserve Champion Strong Wool August Shorn Merino Ewe
N/A
Champion Strong wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve Champion Strong wool March Shorn Merino Ram
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Champion Strong wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve Champion Strong wool March Shorn Merino Ewe
N/A
Grand champion ram
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve grand champion ram
Greenland, Bungarby
Grand champion ewe
Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve grand champion ewe
N/A
Junior champion August shorn Merino ram
Shalimar Park, Walcha
Reserve junior champion August shorn Merino ram
Hollow Mount, Bigga
Junior champion August shorn Merino ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve junior champion August shorn ewe
Merryville, Boorowa
Junior champion March shorn Merino ram
Thalabah, Laggan
Reserve junior champion March shorn Merino ram
Merryville, Boorowa
Junior champion March shorn Merino ewe
Conrayn, Berridale
Reserve junior champion March shorn Merino ewe
Shalimar Park, Walcha
Supreme junior Merino
Conrayn, Berridale
Supreme Merino ram
Bocoble, Eumungerie
Supreme Merino ewe
Conrayn, Berridale
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
