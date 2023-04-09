Conrayn supreme in Sydney

"She is a magnificent ewe," Will Roberts said when the presentation of the Supreme Merino Exhibit at the culmination of judging during the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show.
Mr Roberts was describing the ewe bred by Pete and Jayne Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, who had just been judged supreme Merino ewe.
Graduated from the six tooth class, the ewe had been previously judged champion superfine wool March shorn ewe before going on to be grand champion superfine wool ewe.
For the supreme exhibit, she was judged over the supreme Merino ram, a six tooth ultrafine March shorn ram bred by Malcolm, Bec and Hayden Cox, Bocoble, Eumungerie.
Judges for the show were:
Mr Roberts expounded further when he told the audience that it was difficult to breed a sheep to get into this lineup and breeders are to be congratulated.
"How good is good? we ask ourselves when we see sheep paraded before us with such outstanding productivity and genetic potential," he said.
"They all have the 'wow' factor but the superfine ewe is magnificent.
"You can't take anything away for her body, she is structurally so sound with a great barrel, underline and flank, and when you stand behind her she is wide between the hips and square when she stands."
The sire of the supreme exhibit was Merryville Giant Test, and she had only been shown locally prior to coming to Sydney.
Her fleece measured 17 micron, 2.6 Standard Deviation, 15.3 Coefficient of Variation and 99.6 pc Comfort Factor.
The supreme Merino ram had come through the March-shorn six tooth superfine wool class.
Judge John Crawford said the ram was true to type and a most productive sheep to take the industry forward.
"He has a beautiful head, with a deep body and good topline," he said.
"With a great underline and big flank he certainly looks like a sire who will breed on."
The ram had previously been judged supreme at the 2023 Great Southern Supreme Merino show in Canberra.
Malcolm Cox said the ram had an impressive pedigree with three major show supremes in six generations.
"His grandfather was a Langdene ram supreme at Dubbo in the National Show.
"His great grandfather was Nerstane 43, supreme in Sydney and great great grandfather was Lochness supreme in Goulburn."
His fleece measured 16.3 micron, 2.3 Standard Deviation, 14,1 Coefficient of Variation and 99.9 pc Comfort Factor.
It was a credit to the Cox family to be still breeding top quality and productive sheep in their 130 years of existence.
