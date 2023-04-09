A Limousin heifer shown by the Robson family, Mount View Orchards, Batlow, has shown the supreme beef interbreed heifer, Flemington Fleur S69, and snared a cash incentive of $10,000.
Ian Robson admitted to being slightly stunned by the result.
"It's the first time she has won anything, but different judges on different days," he said.
He said the Fleur line in the Mount View herd was "certainly outstanding, producing consistent, good-quality cattle". The stud was established in 1994.
"We've been producing Limousins for 29 years, and it's a proud moment to be here in the breed's 50th-year celebration in Sydney," he said.
Fleur was the winner of the female, over 19 and not over 20 months and was sired by Flemington Next Level N40 out of Flemington Fleur F2.
Consolidated Pastoral Company chief executive officer Troy Setter, one of the country's top cattlemen and agribusiness leaders, was the judge of the 14-strong class.
The breeds included Angus, Australian Lowline, Brahman, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Murray Grey, Belted Galloway, Red Poll, Santa Gertrudis, Shorthorns, Simmental-Fleckvieh and Speckle Park.
As the judging progressed, he cut the display just to three head: the Limousin, Charolais and the Speckle Park heifers.
"The three top heifers are really hard to split," Mr Setter said.
"I've gone for the Limousin heifer; she's an exceptionally deep female; she's got lots of thickness.
"She was hard to split with the Charolais female, but that extra bit of length, that extra bit of capacity and that absolute softness, the meat-to-bone ratio, thickness across the top and structural correctness have brought her up into the champion heifer today.
