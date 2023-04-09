The Land
Limousin heifer wins interbreed title.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 9 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:32pm
Judge Troy Setter, Ian, Jack, Donna and Sam Robson, with interbreed heifer champion Flemington Fleur S69 and chief steward Michael MacCue.
A Limousin heifer shown by the Robson family, Mount View Orchards, Batlow, has shown the supreme beef interbreed heifer, Flemington Fleur S69, and snared a cash incentive of $10,000.

