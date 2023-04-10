The Land
Menindee fish kill sees NSW government monitor water quality

By Samantha Townsend
April 10 2023 - 2:30pm
Menindee fish kill was not caused by pesticides: EPA
Menindee fish kill was not caused by pesticides: EPA

The NSW Environment Protection Authority's (EPA) test results show the recent major fish kill in the Darling River at Menindee was not caused by pesticides.

