Menindee fish kill was not caused by pesticides: EPA

The NSW Environment Protection Authority's (EPA) test results show the recent major fish kill in the Darling River at Menindee was not caused by pesticides.
WaterNSW collected six water samples for the EPA on March 21 - five days after the event - to check for pesticides, excess nitrogen and phosphorus, metals, algae and algal toxins.
It comes as the NSW government and local agencies continue to the quality of Menindee's water supply to make sure it remains safe to drink.
While river samples tested by the EPA have returned negative results for pesticides, people swimming in the river are advised to not drink the water and avoid water that has froth or a layer of dirt due to algae detected in samples.
Test results received early last week have identified the presence of blue-green algae, but hasn't been detected at levels requiring a red alert in the Menindee Lakes.
Meanwhile flows are being gradually reduced and adjusted while trying to minimise the risk of water quality deteriorating in different parts of the river.
As hypoxic blackwater continues to move downstream, the risk to fish health remains high, but hopes the cooler weather will assist efforts.
Releases of well-oxygenated water are continuing from Lake Menindee and Lake Pamamaroo to boost dissolved oxygen (DO) levels and provide refuge for native fish.
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe committed the government would hold an independent inquiry into the fish deaths at Menindee.
"The government is making progress on finalising the details of the review and will have more to say on this matter soon," Ms Sharpe said.
