Central western slopes country with versatility

BROOKFIELD and Kalang is 1100 hectares (2720 acres) of quality NSW Central Western Slopes country located 10km east of Wellington.
Offered by Michael and Marion Conn, the versatile country has typically run 1500 ewes and offspring and up to 100 cows and calves along with seasonal cropping in a carefully managed rotation.
The well pastured country is described as having mainly red and chocolate basalt soils with arable valleys rising to low hill grazing country, backed by history of fertiliser.
Most of the farming land has been stone-picked allowing for hay making and slashing.
Established lucerne, clover, cocksfoot, fescue and chicory pastures providing year round grazing with finishing ability.
Dual purpose crops including grazing canola, grazing wheat and barley have also been grown with lupins used as a cover crop.
There is scattered white box, yellow box and kurrajong in the grazing areas providing shade and shelter. Only about 8ha could be considered timbered.
The very well fenced property is divided into 25 main paddocks.
Water is supplied from 14 dams and two bores. The bores service six tanks and 18 troughs and have a Smart Water monitoring system.
Improvements include a large steel framed three stand raised board shearing shed/machinery shed with shedding for 700 sheep and attached sheep yards. There is also a workshop/machinery shed, hay shed, four silos, cattle yards, feedlot yards and a chemical shed.
The property has a 42 square four bedroom homestead (circa 1930) featuring wide hallways, large entertaining rooms, high ceilings and polished timber floors.
Brookfield and Kalang is being sold by Peter Milling & Company through an expressions of interest process, closing on May 10.
Contact Peter Dwyer, 0418 266 523, Peter Milling & Company, Dubbo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.