The Land
Home/News

Police raided an illegal tobacco plantation on a property in Murga worth $28 million

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 11 2023 - 9:26am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police bust $28m illegal tobacco syndicate in Murga
Police bust $28m illegal tobacco syndicate in Murga

Police have raided an illegal tobacco plantation in Murga, in the state's central west, as part of a joint investigation with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.