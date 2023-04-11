The Land
Central farming, grazing operation sold at auction

By Mark Phelps
April 11 2023 - 10:30am
A central NSW farming and grazing operation sold at auction for the equivalent of $1510/acre. Picture - supplied
CENTRAL NSW farming and grazing operation Adelaide Vale and Sunshine has sold at auction for $4.25 million, in line with pre-sale expectations.

