The Land
Home/News

Central western country sold straight after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 11 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE Nalder family's 2135 hectares (5274 acres) central west property Lucky Corner has sold soon after it was passed in at auction for $6.65 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.