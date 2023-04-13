Demondrille, Adina awarded fine medium wool championships

A March shorn Merino ram, graduating from the six tooth and over fine medium wool class was awarded the ram grand championship in the fine medium wool section of the 2023 Royal Sydney Sheep Show held in the Cox Pavilion.
Sixteen sheep were entered in this section.
Bred and shown by Andrew, Patrick and Leanne Davis, Demondrille, Harden, the ram was judged by Drew Chapman, West Plains, Dalgety.
Mr Chapman said the ram was outstanding for his size and bulk of fleece which covered his frame right to his points.
"He is a very impressive ram and well balanced for such a big sheep," Mr Chapman said.
"His fleece is excellent for its length of staple, softness and nourishment, and is showing great character in the crimp.
The ram's fleece measured 20.2 micron, 3.1 Standard Deviation, 15.3 Coefficient of Variation and 99.6pc Comfort Factor.
The reserve grand champion fine medium wool ram was shown by the Williams and Frost families, Thalabah, Laggan.
Their champion had also come through the six tooth and over class.
The grand champion ewe was shown by James and Julie Barron, Adina, Peak View.
Judge Drew Chapman thought the champion was a 'lovely feminine ewe, with kind eyes and velvet ears."
"She stands well and with her rich lustrous wool is a very good example of the fine medium wool type," he said.
"Her length and breadth of body with deep underline is what I really admire about her.
"She has a very soft mussel with a good topknot and will be an outstanding matron."
The ewe went onto to win her class in the Merino and Poll Merino Production Classes and fleece which weighed nine kg measured 17.5m.
The reserve grand champion fine medium wool ewe was shown Hollow Mount, Bigga.
She had been successful in the two tooth August shorn class.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.