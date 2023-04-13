The Land
Demondrille, Adina awarded fine medium wool championships

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Patrick Davis, with his son Patrick Davis junior, Demondrille, Harden, with their grand champion fine medium wool ram. Photo: Shantelle Lord
Patrick Davis, with his son Patrick Davis junior, Demondrille, Harden, with their grand champion fine medium wool ram. Photo: Shantelle Lord

A March shorn Merino ram, graduating from the six tooth and over fine medium wool class was awarded the ram grand championship in the fine medium wool section of the 2023 Royal Sydney Sheep Show held in the Cox Pavilion.

