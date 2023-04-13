Bocoble, Conrayn, share superfine championships

With thirty three entries in the superfine wool section, judge John Crawford, Rock Bank, Victoria Valley, Victoria, had a very interesting time sorting through the sheep presented before him during the 2023 Sydney Royal Sheep Show.
The low numbers didn't mean the standard of the sheep was down, and Mr Crawford enjoyed looking through each entry as they were all the classic superfine types we expect.
The grand champion superfine wool ram, graduating from the March shorn six teeth and over class, was exhibited by Malcolm, Hayden and Bec Cox, Bocoble, Eumungerie.
"There was an outstanding lineup of superfine sheep," Mr Crawford said when complimenting breeders as he worked his way towards the grand champion.
"The six tooth ram really is a great ram, he is a very balanced sheep and is carrying a fleece with a tremendous length of staple, soft and well nourished and which carries right through to his points.
"He is very correct, has a great barrel and underline and a good topline."
His fleece measured 16.3 micron, 2.3 Standard Deviation, 14,1 Coefficient of Variation and 99.9 pc Comfort Factor.
The reserve grand champion ram was shown by Pete, Jayne, Cade and Jamie Lette, Conrayn, Berridale.
Their ram had been successful in the March shorn six teeth and over class, and went onto be supreme Merino ram.
In the ewe classes, Mr Crawford gave the nod for the grand championship to the six teeth March shorn ewe exhibited by Pete, Jayne, Cade and Jamie Lette, Conrayn, Berridale.
He thought there was tremendous productive capacity in the ewe, which was showing all of the characteristics he sought in a superfine wool sheep.
"She is well balanced and has great length and depth and has a brilliant skin," he said.
"Her wool just oozes quality all over.
"This is the type of ewe we are looking for to take the industry forward."
Her fleece measured 17 micron, 2.6 Standard Deviation, 15.3 Coefficient of Variation and 99.6 pc Comfort Factor.
The ewe went onto be sashed supreme Merino ewe and supreme Merino exhibit.
Merryville, Boorowa, was the most successful competitor in this section.
