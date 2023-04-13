The Land
Bocoble, Conrayn, share superfine championships

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 14 2023 - 6:00am
Hayden Cox, Bocoble, Eumungerie, with his grand champion superfine wool ram. Photo: Shantelle Lord
Hayden Cox, Bocoble, Eumungerie, with his grand champion superfine wool ram. Photo: Shantelle Lord

With thirty three entries in the superfine wool section, judge John Crawford, Rock Bank, Victoria Valley, Victoria, had a very interesting time sorting through the sheep presented before him during the 2023 Sydney Royal Sheep Show.

